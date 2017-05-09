Vandals strike at Gratz Farmers Market

Gratz, Pa. (WHTM) – A community staple was vandalized this weekend in Dauphin County. Crossroads Sale and Market, also known as the Gratz Auction or Farmers Market was trashed by those who broke in.

Crossroads Sale and Market has been a fixture since 1956. It has something for everybody.

Sunday morning, Market owner Mike Leitzel found smashed glass everywhere. “We’ve had break-ins, yes. we’ve had theft, yes. we’ve never had.this.”, he said.

Police say overnight Saturday into Sunday, suspects pried open a door.

Leitzel says at least two were seen on security cameras, before they cut power.

The 30-to-50 vendors here only reporting damage. Nothing was actually stolen.

One vendor, Elaine Van Lierde says she figures she probably has about $500 to $1,000 in damage. but what she’s more concerned about are the customers who come to this market every week for food. “You know, this market is filled with people every Friday that come here for their produce and for their meats, and when I heard all the meat counters were broken into, I’m like, this serves these people in this area. and that was heartbreaking to me.”, said Van Lierde.

The Crossroads Sale & Market is open every Friday from 11-7. The owner says he’s hoping most vendors will be able to re-open this week, but wouldn’t be surprised if they couldn’t.

