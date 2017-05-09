Thanks, Mom: A heart-to-heart about the sacrifices, pressures, and rewards

By Published: Updated:

Be attentive, but don’t hover. Be gentle, but don’t be a pushover. And don’t even think about throwing anything less than a Pinterest-perfect birthday party.

Being a mom is hard, especially since kids don’t come with instruction manuals (who knew?). That’s why we’re going beyond the picture-perfect social media posts and having real talk with real moms as we approach Mother’s Day.

Amanda St. Hilaire and Kendra Nichols are joined by their moms on this episode of On Deadline, along with Dennis Owens and abc27’s “news mom” Flora Posteraro. They talk about the challenges and rewards of being a stay-at-home mom, juggling family needs and workplace responsibilities, and resisting the urge to compare and compete.

Warning: A few tears were shed during the making of this podcast episode.

Subscribe to On Deadline in iTunes or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your electronic device each week. You can also listen on Stitcher, TuneIn, or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s