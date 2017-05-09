Suspect wanted for exposing himself in Walmart parking lot

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County are looking for a suspect in an indecent exposure incident in a Walmart parking lot.

A victim reported to police that a man, who is likely in his 30s, exposed himself while sitting in his car at the store in North Londonderry Township.

The car is described by police as a black, newer model sedan.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the store’s parking lot and found the same car drove around for about half an hour and stopped so the driver could make contact with eight people during that time.

Anyone who was approached by the suspect is asked to contact the North Londonderry Township Police Department by calling 717-838-5276 or emailing tips@nlondtwp.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...