State police respond to incident in Franklin County

WHTM Staff Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are on the scene of an incident in Franklin County.

According to a state police public information officer, troopers were sent to the area of Mountain Shadow Drive in Greene Township to check the welfare of a suicidal person.

There is no threat to the public.

Roads in the area are blocked due to the police presence.

No other details are available at this time.

