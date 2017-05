Walk a Mile will take place at the Lebanon Valley Chamber Parking Lot, 604 Cumberland Street. Lebanon on May 19, 2017 at 5:30pm.

The walk will raise money for sexual assault awareness. For more information, check out the video above or go online to www.sarcclebanon.org.

