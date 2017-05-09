Rally for PA Lyme Disease legislation at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday there is a rally to support a bill that some say can’t be made into law soon enough.

Senate Bill 100 aims to help patients with Lyme Disease cover their medical costs.

It was introduced by Senator Stewart Greenleaf.

Supports of the bill say people with Lyme Disease need financial relief now.

If passed, the bill would allow doctors to treat Lyme Disease patients with antibiotics beyond the CDC’s recommended 30 days and require insurance companies to cover the cost.

It is not total financial relief for those suffering from Lyme Disease but it is some coverage for the major treatments which include antibiotics.

Many who have Lyme, report having to stop or cut back at work because of their condition, causing financial stress. While insurance companies reportedly say it would be a financial burden on them and are against the bill.

According to Eric Huck, co-founder of the Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network, the cost per year per patient is only around $0.13 per year for the insurance companies. He cites similar legislation already in place in states like Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

The rally is scheduled for Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda.

