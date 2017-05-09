President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

WHTM Staff Published:
James Comey
In this photo taken March 20, 2017, FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – FBI Director James Comey has been fired, according to a release from the White House Office of the Press Secretary.

President Trump made the decision to terminate Comey based on recommendations from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said in the release.

The search for a new FBI Director has already begun, the release states.

