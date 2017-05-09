Power Packs: Honey-Glazed Chicken for $4!

The Power Packs Project recognizes the vital role that nutrition plays in the ability of children to learn in school. Empowering the participating families to better use their food dollars and assure their children are well-fed and ready to learn at school is the goal of the program.

Today, Kim McDevitt joined us in the kitchen with a jaw-dropping $4 Honey Glazed Chicken recipe.

Ingredients

2 lbs of Chicken legs, thighs or breasts

1/2 cup water

½ cup honey

4TBSP cup soy sauce

Red Pepper Flakes

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Bake chicken for ½ hr or until there is no pink inside. Baking times will vary depending on size of chicken legs or thighs. In the meantime, whisk ½ cup honey, 4 tablespoons soy sauce, and ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes for sauce. Once the chicken is cooked spread the honey glaze over the chicken. Return the chicken to the oven for another 5 minutes. You can also make this recipe in a crockpot on low for 6 hrs.

Serve with couscous and green vegetable!!

Serves 4. Cost of this recipe is approximately $4.00.

Learn more in the video above or visit their website.

