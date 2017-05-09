Police investigate theft of Shippensburg Little League money

By Published:

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say someone kicked in the doors to two concession stands and stole money belonging to the Shippensburg Little League.

A member of the little league found the burglary and theft at Norcross and Rhine fields on Monday morning.

Police believe the crime occurred Sunday or early Monday. They said the money was stored at a certain location, so the person responsible must have known the little league’s procedure for storing the money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shippensburg police at (717) 532-7361.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s