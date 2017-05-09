Police investigate theft of Shippensburg Little League money

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say someone kicked in the doors to two concession stands and stole money belonging to the Shippensburg Little League.

A member of the little league found the burglary and theft at Norcross and Rhine fields on Monday morning.

Police believe the crime occurred Sunday or early Monday. They said the money was stored at a certain location, so the person responsible must have known the little league’s procedure for storing the money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shippensburg police at (717) 532-7361.

