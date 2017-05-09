Police: Couple had sex in McDonald’s dining room

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man is facing charges after police say he was caught having oral sex at a McDonald’s restaurant in York County.

Conrad Jablecki, 30, of Bel Air, was with an unknown woman in the dining room of the Shrewsbury restaurant last week when an employee witnessed what they were doing, kicked them out, and called police, according to a news release from state police in York.

Troopers found Jablecki shortly after the incident at around 1 p.m. Wednesday. They charged him with indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct.

Police said they’re still trying to identify the woman who was with Jablecki.

