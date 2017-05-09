Polaris recalls snowmobiles for crash hazard

By Published:
2017 800 PRO-RMK 155SC (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Polaris is recalling about 6,000 snowmobiles because a weld on the steering post can separate, resulting in loss of steering control.

The company has received 13 reports of a steering post weld separation, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries have been reported.

The recall is for model year 2017 Polaris RMK, PRO-RMK, SKS, and RMK snowmobiles that were sold from May 2016 through March 2017 for between $12,000 and $15,200.

To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.polaris.com.

Consumers should contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

