Pa. panel votes to keep tool for tracking child sex predators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A House committee has voted to give Pennsylvania law enforcement a permanent tool in their fight against child pornography and sexual predators.

House Bill 561 would eliminate the sunset clause from legislation enacted in 2014. That law gave the attorney general and district attorneys the authority to subpoena internet service providers and identify the computer addresses of people sharing child porn or arranging to meet children for sex.

The sunset clause states the law will expire on Dec. 31, 2017.

The bill’s author, Rep. Rick Saccone (R-Washington/Allegheny), said the law has helped to take hundreds of child sex predators off the streets. He said it’s time to make the law permanent.

Tuesday’s vote in the House Judiciary Committee sent the bill to the full House for consideration.

