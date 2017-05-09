Pa. bill allows bus drivers, crossing guards to administer epi-pens

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation headed to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf would allow bus drivers and crossing guards to administer epinephrine auto-injectors to students having an allergic reaction.

House Bill 224 would amend the Public School Code to provide civil immunity.

Bus drivers and crossing guards would have to complete a training program developed by the state Health Department and comply with school district policy to be qualified to use an epi-pen.

The bill does not mandate that school districts or school bus companies enact an epi-pen policy, only that such a policy would allow for civil immunity if the guidelines are met.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...