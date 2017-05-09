Pa. bill allows bus drivers, crossing guards to administer epi-pens

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation headed to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf would allow bus drivers and crossing guards to administer epinephrine auto-injectors to students having an allergic reaction.

House Bill 224 would amend the Public School Code to provide civil immunity.

Bus drivers and crossing guards would have to complete a training program developed by the state Health Department and comply with school district policy to be qualified to use an epi-pen.

The bill does not mandate that school districts or school bus companies enact an epi-pen policy, only that such a policy would allow for civil immunity if the guidelines are met.

