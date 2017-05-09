Opponents rally against school gun bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Groups opposed to legislation that would allow educators to carry guns rallied Tuesday at the state Capitol.

CeaseFirePA and others opposed to Senate Bill 383 say guns don’t belong where children learn. They say the bill would threaten student safety.

The measure would allow school personnel access to guns if they have authorization from the school board of directors, are licensed to carry a concealed firearm, and have met certain training requirements in the use and handling of firearms.

Supporters say it would provide a quick response to school shootings.

