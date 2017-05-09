More sunshine today, staying seasonably cool this week

May temperatures continue to disappoint as the region is stuck in an atmospheric blocking pattern keeping the area on the cool side of things so far. That pattern will continue this week, keeping the area both cool and relatively dry. There could be some patchy frost again this morning due to temperatures starting in the 30s for many spots. Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with seasonably cool high temperatures, in the lower 60s. Expect partly cloudy conditions tonight with low temperatures in the lower 40s, not as chilly as the previous two nights. Tomorrow will be pleasant and slightly warmer. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. More clouds are expected by Thursday as the pattern breaks down a bit, enough to allow the potential for some weekend rain.

The Mother’s Day weekend forecast is a bit tricky with some guidance bringing showers as early as Friday and continuing off and on through the whole weekend. Other guidance keeps the dry blocking pattern in place and keeps most moisture further south for the weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all have chances for showers with Saturday being the main threat. If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, check back throughout the week for updates. There will be plenty of clouds around for that three day stretch no matter how wet it gets…another sub-part weekend in May. The persistent blocking pattern looks to reassert itself next week keeping the region seasonably cool.

