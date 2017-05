HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Several vehicles and apartment buildings were struck by gunfire late Monday in Lower Paxton Township, police said.

Township police said the shots were fired in the 1000 block of Roman Knoll Court just before 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is requested to call Lower Paxton police at 717-657-5656.

