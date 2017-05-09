Island Glow Tanning: The Alternative to a Skin-Harming Tan

Island Glow Mobile Spray Tanning PA provides a luxury, organic tan for those wanting a safe alternative while enjoying a healthy glow.

“We have our own private label, signature brand of spray tanning solution that is not only organic, but also paraben and gluten free and vegan as well as odorless. Because our spray has a violet mocha base, it provides a rich brown color,” tells Gloria Fuhrman-Lear, Owner

What better—they can come to you!

“Mobile means I give the customer the choice of me going to them and spraying in my home, HOWEVER I also have a studio in my home for those who prefer to come to me.”

Learn more online at www.islandglowpa.com.

