House votes to update Bingo Law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House has approved legislation to update Pennsylvania’s Bingo Law.

House Bill 411, headed to the Senate after Tuesday’s vote, would increase prize limits from $250 to $500 for any one game of bingo; from $2,000 to $4,000 for jackpot games; and from $4,000 to $8,000 for total amount of prizes awarded in a calendar day.

Rep. Kate Klunk (R-York) said her measure also removes a quirk in the current law that bars community organizations from advertising the dollar value of cash prizes. The bill allows organizations to advertise on the internet and through social media.

“By increasing the prize limits, additional interest in bingo games will be generated, attracting more players. That, in turn, will lead to greater revenue for these civic organizations that help our communities through charitable endeavors” Klunk said in a statement.

Klunk said her bill also would remove restrictions on the number of days a licensed association may conduct bingo games, permit pre-draw bingo, allow for guest callers, and allow new members of a licensed association to assist in the operation of bingo.

