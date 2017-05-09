House passes pharmacy technician bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The House of Representatives has passed a bill that would require pharmacy technicians to register with the state.

House Bill 454 would require pharmacy technicians to hold a high school diploma or equivalent, pass a police background check, and complete a board-approved training program before registering.

The measure’s sponsor, Rep. Tony DeLuca (D-Allegheny), said pharmacy technicians currently require no formal training and must only be supervised by a licensed pharmacist in order to help fill prescriptions.

“This is a safety issue,” DeLuca said in a statement. “We need to be able to guarantee that the people filling our prescriptions and handling dangerous and even addictive drugs on a daily basis are uniformly registered with the commonwealth.”

DeLuca said 45 states already require the registration of pharmacy technicians.

The bill now moves to the Senate.

