House panel approves changes to lobbying law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A House committee has voted to stiffen penalties for lobbying violations.

House Bill 1175, unanimously sent to the full House on Tuesday, would increase the maximum penalty imposed by the Ethics Commission from $2,000 to $4,000.

The proposal also would increase the maximum administrative penalty for negligent failure to report from $50 per day to $50 for the first 10 days, $100 for each late day after the first 10 late days, and $200 for each late day after the initial 20-day period.

Additionally, the measure would require all electronic filings to be posted on the Department of State’s publicly accessible website within seven days of receipt.

