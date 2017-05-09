Honey Glazed Chicken

By Published:

By: Power Packs Project

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs of Chicken legs, thighs or breasts
  • 1/2 cup water
  • ½ cup honey
  • 4TBSP cup soy sauce
  • Red Pepper Flakes

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  • Bake chicken for ½ hr or until there is no pink inside. (Baking times will vary depending on size of chicken legs or thighs.)
  • In the meantime, whisk ½ cup honey, 4 tablespoons soy sauce, and ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes for sauce.
  • Once the chicken is cooked spread the honey glaze over the chicken.
  • Return the chicken to the oven for another 5 minutes. (You can also make this recipe in a crockpot on low for 6 hrs.)
  • Serve with couscous and green vegetable!

Serves 6.  Cost of this recipe is approximately $4.00.

This recipe is the property of Power Packs Project

 

