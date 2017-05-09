Honey Glazed Chicken

Ingredients:
- 2 lbs of Chicken legs, thighs or breasts
- 1/2 cup water
- ½ cup honey
- 4TBSP cup soy sauce
- Red Pepper Flakes
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Bake chicken for ½ hr or until there is no pink inside. (Baking times will vary depending on size of chicken legs or thighs.)
- In the meantime, whisk ½ cup honey, 4 tablespoons soy sauce, and ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes for sauce.
- Once the chicken is cooked spread the honey glaze over the chicken.
- Return the chicken to the oven for another 5 minutes. (You can also make this recipe in a crockpot on low for 6 hrs.)
- Serve with couscous and green vegetable!
Serves 6. Cost of this recipe is approximately $4.00.
This recipe is the property of Power Packs Project