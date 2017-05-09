Ex-MoneyGram, Western Union agent admits to $4.4M fraud scheme

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Western Union and MoneyGram agent has pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding thousands of people out of approximately $4.4 million.

Lucas Obi, 53, of Toronto, led a group of Canadian-based MoneyGram and Western Union agents who were involved in fraudulent money transfers. He taught the others how to engage in the illegal activity and allowed them to keep a 5- to 10-percent cut, according to an indictment filed in December 2012.

His sentencing is tentatively scheduled for August 15.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Ex-MoneyGram, Western Union agent admits to $4.4M fraud scheme

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s