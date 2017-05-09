Ex-MoneyGram, Western Union agent admits to $4.4M fraud scheme

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Western Union and MoneyGram agent has pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding thousands of people out of approximately $4.4 million.

Lucas Obi, 53, of Toronto, led a group of Canadian-based MoneyGram and Western Union agents who were involved in fraudulent money transfers. He taught the others how to engage in the illegal activity and allowed them to keep a 5- to 10-percent cut, according to an indictment filed in December 2012.

His sentencing is tentatively scheduled for August 15.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...