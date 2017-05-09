Defense chips away at total ‘Dance Moms’ star hid from court

The Associated Press Published:
Former "Dance Moms" reality star Abby Lee Miller arrives at the Joseph F. Weis Jr. U. S. Courthouse in Pittsburgh for her sentencing on federal bankruptcy fraud charges, Monday, May 8, 2017. (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Defense attorneys for former “Dance Moms” reality star Abby Lee Miller are trying to chip away at about $775,000 in income that federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh say she tried to hide from a bankruptcy judge.

The amount is important because it will drive the sentence 51-year-old Miller receives for her bankruptcy fraud plea last year. Prosecutors want her to spend 2½ years in prison, while her attorneys are hoping she’ll get probation.

The hearing is being held Monday.

Miller’s attorneys questioned an FBI agent about his calculations of Miller’s alleged misstatements before calling her bankruptcy attorney to explain her case.

The judge already has filed tentative findings essentially agreeing with the defense that Miller deserves probation because no creditors lost money once the bankruptcy fraud was discovered.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s