Dauphin County plans first skateboard park

By Published:

Steelton, PA – (WHTM) –  Dauphin County has announced plans to build its first skateboard park in Steelton Borough.

County and borough officials have a groundbreaking scheduled for this afternoon in the borough’s Municipal Park on Franklin Street.  The new skateboard park will replace a tennis court area with a dozen concrete structures for skateboarding maneuvers.

In addition to providing fun for local youth,.. the park expects to host statewide competitions.

The new park is part of the Borough’s redevelopment effort that is producing new residential, retail, and office locations in the North Front Street corridor.

