Coroner identifies man killed in West Hempfield Township crash

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 30-year-old Lancaster man died after a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in West Hempfield Township.

The man was driving a 2016 Toyota Highlander and apparently lost control after traveling over an elevated railroad crossing in the 100 block of North Donnerville Road. The Toyota left the roadway and struck a wooden sign and a tree, township police said.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamontoni identified the man as Crisellio Sanchez.

A passerby discovered the crash around 2:40 a.m. A resident in the area reported hearing a loud noise at around 2 a.m. but did not see anything when they looked outside, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Ryan Draper or Det. Robert Bradfield at 717-285-5191.

