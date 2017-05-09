Civil Service Commission nixing conviction box on job applications

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The State Civil Service Commission says it will eliminate the criminal conviction question from employment applications beginning July 1.

The move follows a “fair chance” hiring policy Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week for non-civil service job applicants in agencies under the governor’s jurisdiction.

Wolf said the change would allow job-seekers to be judged on their skills, not just their criminal history.

The State Civil Service Commission administers examinations for various state government positions and compiles lists of eligible applicants. Civil service jobs make up about 70 percent of the workforce under the governor’s jurisdiction.

Executive director Jeffrey Wallace said the change will impact the majority of applicants for civil service exams.

The new policy has exceptions including law enforcement positions.

