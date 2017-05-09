Body found by hikers is missing man, coroner says

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. (WHTM) – A body found over the weekend in Lancaster County has been identified as a man reported missing earlier this year.

The body was identified as 29-year-old Justin Myers, of Quarryville, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Steven Diamantoni.

Hikers found Myers’ remains around 7 p.m. Saturday in Providence Township, about a half-mile from an area crews searched for him when he was reported missing in January.

Myers was last seen Oct. 29.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...