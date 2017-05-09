Body found by hikers is missing man, coroner says

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. (WHTM) – A body found over the weekend in Lancaster County has been identified as a man reported missing earlier this year.

The body was identified as 29-year-old Justin Myers, of Quarryville, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Steven Diamantoni.

Hikers found Myers’ remains around 7 p.m. Saturday in Providence Township, about a half-mile from an area crews searched for him when he was reported missing in January.

Myers was last seen Oct. 29.

