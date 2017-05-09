Amtrak engineer won’t be charged in deadly crash

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly train derailment in Philadelphia. An Amtrak train headed to New York City derailed and crashed in Philadelphia. The train derailed while traveling more than twice the speed limit around a curve; travel along the Northeast Corridor was disrupted for days while the tracks were replaced. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia prosecutors say the speeding Amtrak engineer involved in a derailment that killed eight people and injured about 200 others won’t be charged.

They say they can’t prove engineer Brandon Bostian acted with “conscious disregard” when he accelerated the train to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve.

Federal investigators concluded that Bostian lost track of his location before the May 12, 2015, crash after learning a nearby commuter train had been struck with a rock.

Victims’ lawyers Tom Kline and Robert Mongeluzzi describe their clients as bitterly disappointed and say many remain in constant pain two years later.

Kline believes the engineer should at least face reckless endangerment charges.

But the district attorney’s office says there’s not sufficient evidence to prove he consciously disregarded the risk.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s