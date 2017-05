Lung cancer is the #1 cancer killer of women, but despite that fact, 98 percent of women say they do not have lung cancer on their health radar. Anyone can get lung cancer; two-thirds of newly diagnosed lung cancer cases are in non-smokers.

Turquoise Tuesday is a new way for people to promote the awareness of lung cancer. Turquoise in the color of lung cancer and the ALA’s goal is to bring to light the disease that serves as the #1 cancer killer of women.

Learn more online at www.lung.org.

