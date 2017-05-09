American Honda recalls ROVs for injury risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – American Honda is recalling about 2,200 recreational off-highway vehicles because the front passenger seat belt buckle can fail due to a manufacturing defect.

The recall is for model year 2017 Honda Pioneer 700 side-by-side recreational off-highway vehicles, sold from December 2016 through April 2017 for between $10,500 and $13,500.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says owners should stop using the recalled ROVs and contact their local Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.

Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

