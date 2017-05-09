8 members of Penn State frat due in court in pledge’s death

This Oct. 31, 2014, photo provided by Patrick Carns shows Timothy Piazza, center, with his parents Evelyn Piazza, left, and James Piazza, right, during Hunterdon Central Regional High School football's "Senior Night" at the high school's stadium in Flemington, N.J. Prosecutors in Pennsylvania are set to announce, Friday, May 5, 2017, the results of a grand jury investigation into the death of the Penn State student, Timothy Piazza, who fell down steps Feb. 4, during an alcohol-fueled pledge ceremony. (Patrick Carns via AP)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – Eight members of a Penn State University fraternity are expected to appear before a judge to face charges that stem from the death of a pledge after an alcohol hazing ritual.

A Pennsylvania judge is expected to arraign the defendants on Tuesday and set bail. Ten other defendants also await trial after being arraigned on Friday and released on unsecured bail.

The members of Beta Theta Pi face a range of charges. The eight scheduled for court are charged with comparatively less serious allegations.

Five of them are accused of evidence tampering, and one faces a charge of reckless endangerment.

All charges relate to the February death of sophomore Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. He died after falling and hitting his head several times after a pledge acceptance ceremony.

