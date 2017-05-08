York man gets up to 9 years in fatal park shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man will serve up to nine years in prison for triple shooting at a park last year that left one man dead.

Brady Koehler, 22, was ordered to serve four-and-a-half to nine years at his sentencing Thursday in York County Court. He pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter.

Police said Koehler and his brother, 17-year-old Bradley Koehler, started shooting during an April 10 fight in Girard Park, killing 25-year-old Wayne Weedon Jr. and wounding two other men.

Two teens claimed Brady Koehler and another teen robbed them during a marijuana deal, and both sides brought in other people for a fight at the park.

Bradley Koehler is awaiting trial on counts of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

