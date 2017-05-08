Social media campaign raising awareness during National Women’s Lung Health Week

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Monday was the first day of National Women’s Lung Health Week.

According to the PA American Lung Association, lung cancer is the number one cancer killer of men and woman, and two thirds of those diagnosed are non-smokers.

The organization is raising awareness with their social media campaign #SHOWYOURLUNGFORCE.

The campaign allows anyone to post a video of themselves doing something to show them using their lungs such as singing, dancing or blowing up a balloon. It is then accompanied by #SHOWYOURLUNGFORCE.

Gary Munsch, a Cumberland County resident, is participating in the challenge with his five kids. Those children lost their mother to lung cancer in August.

Munsch said they found it four years ago when the lung cancer spread to her brain, liver, kidneys and spleen. It was already stage four.

Only 16 percent of those diagnosed with lung cancer survive.

To keep more families from going that pain, Gary and his kids are participating in the new social media campaign to raise awareness.

“You whistle, you clap you yell, run in place, blow up a balloon and challenge three friends! It’s something fun and will raise awareness to lung cancer, the number one cancer killer of women,” PA American Lung Association Director Ewa Dwoakowski said.

To participate in the challenge you can record your video using your phone, uploading it to Facebook or Twitter and using #SHOWYOURLUNGFORCE.

For more information, go to facebook.com/americanlungPA.

