Shoe Fly Shoes: Putting a Spring-time Pep in Your Step

Now that Spring weather is here, now is the time to put away our winter closed-toe footwear and switch into more seasonal footwear for warm-weather activities like walking the dogs, picnics, and even hiking or camping.

Shoe Fly Shoes can help you find everything you need for the season with the promise of and excellent shopping and shoe-fitting experience.

“Our warm & friendly staff measure both feet, provide a digital foot analysis to locate pressure points and determine arch type and we take the time to “listen” to what the customers’ needs are,” tells Sheila-Jean Levits.

“We don’t hand you a box of shoes and walk away like all the other stores do.”

Even Amy was captivated by the comfort level in this line-up of summer footwear!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...