Seasonably cool weather this week, more frost again tonight

After a dreary and damp weekend across Central PA, the sunshine finally makes a return to kick off the work week. However, much of this week will once again feature seasonably cool air. Clear skies overnight are leading to patchy frost this morning. Many locations will start today in the 30s…so grab the jacket before you leave for work or school. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with high temperatures struggling to reach 60 degrees. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly again with more potential for patchy frost. It is not unheard of to get frost in May, but this is very late in the season for frost so take the proper precautions with plants again tonight.

Tuesday is more of the same with a chilly start and afternoon sunshine. Tomorrow won’t be as breezy, but the same seasonably chilly air will be in place. Wednesday should also be a pleasant day with more sunshine and highs slightly warmer, in the mid 60s.

The next chance of rain doesn’t look to come until some showers for Mother’s Day weekend. Look for temperatures to stay in the 60s for much of the week. For comparison sake, the normal high should be around the 70 degree mark in this time of May. This air feels cool after the warmest April on record, but it’s just a few degrees below normal. Enjoy the dry week, we’ll keep you posted on the rain chances for the upcoming weekend.

