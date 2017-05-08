PSU kicks off Coaches Caravan in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Football Coach James Franklin was in York Monday for the start of his Coaches Caravan tour, a tradition he has followed up with following former coach Bill O’Brien’s departure from the program.

Franklin is joined on the tour by Athletic Director Sandy Barbour and other PSU coaches.

Coming off a Big Ten Championship and a trip to the Rose Bowl, Franklin acknowledged the program’s recent success and talked about moving forward.

“I think it will be a little bit different. The message from us will still be the same,” Franklin said. “I do think that some of the things that went on this year probably got some people to show up to these type of events. Season tickets are way up right now, that’s a positive. I think there is an excitement and enthusiasm. All the sports play a part in that. I’d like to believe that football is a part of that as well.”

Events are scheduled through Thursday, including a stop Tuesday in Harrisburg.

For information about the Coaches Caravan, visit alumni.psu.edu/events/coachescaravan.

