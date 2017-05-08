Police: School staffer left inappropriate notes for students

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An educational assistant at Manheim Township Middle School is facing charges for inappropriate notes he gave to students, police said.

Dennis M. Prutzman, 70, of Denver, is charged with two counts each of corruption of minors and harassment.

Manheim Township police said Prutzman on several occasions placed notes of an inappropriate nature on the lockers of two female students.

The incidents took place between October 2016 and April 2017, police said.

