Police: Burglary damage to Gratz market tops several thousand dollars

GRATZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a burglary where someone caused extensive damage to a farmer’s market in northern Dauphin County.

The unknown burglar or burglars broke into the Crossroads Sale and Market in Gratz sometime Saturday or Sunday then caused several thousand dollars worth of damage inside the building, state police in Lykens said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lykens station at 717-362-8700.

