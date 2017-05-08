Pa. House votes to change pension forfeiture law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State employees convicted of any felony could lose their taxpayer-funded pensions under legislation passed by the state House of Representatives.

House Bill 939, approved Monday by a vote of 190-1, mandates pension forfeiture for any felony or crime punishable by five years or more.

Under current law, there are about a dozen specific crimes that automatically trigger pension forfeiture. State employees can save their pensions by pleading guilty to lesser or different crimes.

The bill now goes to the Senate where similar legislation, Senate Bill 611, passed unanimously out of committee last month.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...