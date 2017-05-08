Pa. House votes to change Do Not Call law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House of Representatives has passed legislation aimed at reducing the number of phone calls Pennsylvanians get from telemarketers.

House Bill 105 would allow people to sign up for the Do Not Call list without having to re-register every five years.

If the measure is approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvanians would have to register one time for as long as they hold the number, or unless they ask to be removed from the registry.

The bill would also prohibit telemarketing on legal holidays, and it would require telemarketers who use robocalls to provide an opt-out process within the first few seconds of each call.

Robocall messages left on voicemail would have to include a toll-free call back number for the opt-out process.

The House passed the proposal Monday by a vote of 191-0.

The legislation passed the House unanimously in the last three sessions but did not come up for a vote in the Senate.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...