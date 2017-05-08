Netflix renews ’13 Reasons Why’ for a second season

FILE - This March 20, 2012 file photo shows Netfilx headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 announced it is raising the price of its Internet video service by $1 in the U.S. and several other countries to help cover its escalating costs for shows such as "House of Cards" and other original programming. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Netflix has renewed the watercooler hit “13 Reasons Why” for a second season.

The streaming service announced Sunday that it has picked up the series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl. Season two will debut on Netflix next year.

While Netflix doesn’t release ratings information, “13 Reasons Why” has proven a conversation-starting drama.

Some have criticized the show for glorifying suicide, which led to Netflix adding an additional warning ahead of the series.

The Selena Gomez-produced “13 Reasons Why” is based on Jay Asher’s young adult best-seller.

The second season will also be 13 episodes long.

