Marietta man charged in Spring Grove bank robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Marietta man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges he robbed a York County bank at gunpoint.

Travis J. Jones, 47, is accused of robbing the M&T Bank in Spring Grove on Jan. 19.

The indictment alleges Jones used a 9mm handgun during the robbery, and he is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Jones is scheduled for arraignment before a U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said Jones faces a maximum penalty of 25 years for the bank robbery and up to life in prison for the firearms offense.

