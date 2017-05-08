Man dies after vehicle hits scooter in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – One of two young men struck by a vehicle while riding scooters in Lancaster County has died at a hospital.

The district attorney’s office said the 22-year-old man died Sunday night. His name has not been released.

Police have made contact with the driver suspected of hitting the man and a 17-year-old boy early Sunday in the 2300 block of New Holland Pike in Upper Leacock Township.

The district attorney’s office said the driver did not immediately stop at the scene. Authorities are not identifying that person at this time.

The 17-year-old sustained lesser injuries.

