Lancaster man gets up to 16 years for having heroin, stolen gun

By Published:
Jose “Coco” Gonzales (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man will serve up to 16 years in prison for dealing heroin and possessing a stolen handgun.

Jose “Coco” Gonzales, 43, was ordered to serve 6 to 16 years. He was convicted at a non-jury trial in February.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office said drug task force detectives searched a city storage locker last year and found a stolen 9mm pistol and 16 grams of heroin.

Prosecutors said Gonzales was an “upper-level” dealer with criminal convictions that date back to 1992.

