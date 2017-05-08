Keystone Technical Institute to close

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Keystone Technical Institute, a family-owned career training school based in suburban Harrisburg, announced Monday that it is closing immediately and will not continue to the next term.

KTI president David Snyder said it has become impossible to maintain the institution financially. He said declining enrollment and increased regulatory cost have put KTI in a financial position that it “can no longer do what it has loved doing for 37 years.”

“Enrollment declines have hit higher education across the state over the last few years, including KTI,” Snyder said in a statement. “In addition, the federal government significantly increased regulation on career schools across the country.”

Snyder said KTI will help students find other career training schools where their earned credits may be accepted.

KTI began in 1980 and was located on Boas Street before moving just off Linglestown Road in Lower Paxton Township. The school employed about 50 faculty and staff.

Its post-secondary degree programs included medical assisting, dental assisting, computers, construction trades, and culinary arts.

“Many of our students were first-time students making positive change in their life that would benefit their families,” Snyder said. “This is most heart-breaking of this unfortunate closing.”

