How to find the right bra size

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Let’s face it: bra shopping is not high on the to-do list. You’ve probably rotated through the same few for years.

Do you still like they way you look? Is the fit just right? Or is it too tight?

“You can cause breast pain, discomfort, shoulders can get sore,” said Kelli Scurfield a physician assistant with Geisinger Holy Spirit Breast Care Center.

Scurfield says while wearing the wrong size bra can be painful, you’re not doing damage physically to the breast tissue, but you do want “the girls” to be comfy.

A few breast facts: one can be bigger than the other. Smoking, weight loss or gain and pregnancy can damage the fibers and ligaments that hold them up.

New mom Julie Beroukas Snyder shared her story with baby Calvin.

“My breasts grew a lot during pregnancy. Every trimester – first, second and third – they kept growing,” Beroukas Snyder said.

Her lactation consultant recommended a bra fitting.

“I wanted to come in and get some nursing bras,” she said.

Beroukas Snyder needed a size 38m. She found it at Underneath It All in Camp Hill.

“There were many options for me that not only were not only my size, supportive, but also very pretty.” she said.

Underneath It All owner Kim Over says she can get numerous bra sizes.

“I can do anything from 28A to 28K through 56O,” Over said.

It was a quick fitting for Linda Newell of Scotland, Franklin County. Kim measures under, over and across the breasts.

“Thirty-four under, 38 over, so I’m gonna do a 38 for her,” Over said after the fitting.

Newell put on the new fit. What did she notice?

“A tremendous difference, actually. The support, number one, but then also comfort,” she said.

Beatrice Walker of Chambersburg is dealing with an issue many of us may know all too well.

“I was falling out,” she said. “I was always pulling, tugging to keep things in place, so it wasn’t comfortable,” Walker said.

After getting a fitting, she felt the new bra enhanced her overall appearance, giving her more confidence.

“I just felt like I was all put-together,” Walker said.

The ABC’s for bras? Over said get two to three good ones. Hand wash and air dry, and they should last for three years. If you are into active sports, Over suggests you get a bra made by a bra manufacturer.

“I have a lot of women who are extremely active, so I put them in a real what I call lock ‘n’ load which helps absolutely lock everything in.” she said.

When it comes to sore breasts, Scurfield says to think of it this way:

“I tell them when your knee gets sore, a lot of times you’ll wrap it up and hold it still, so we want to hold the breast as still as possible,” she said.

