Hikers find remains; unclear if they from missing man, 29

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. (AP) – An autopsy is set on human remains found by hikers in a rural area of east-central Pennsylvania.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamontoni says hikers reported finding the remains about 7 p.m. Saturday in Providence Township. The area was secured and the remains recovered Sunday morning. The township is about 50 miles southeast of Harrisburg.

The woods where the remains were found are about a half-mile from an area crews searched in January for a missing Quarryville man, 29-year-old Justin Myers.

He was last seen Oct. 29 and reported missing Jan. 4.

A spokesman for the district attorney’s office says it would be “irresponsible” to speculate on the identity of the remains.

The coroner says the remains appear to have been in the area for an extended time.

