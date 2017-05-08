Gov. Wolf pushes for early childhood education funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf called for increased funding for early childhood education during a news conference at the state Capitol on Monday.

Wolf’s 2017-2018 budget includes a $75 million increase for early childhood education. He says the nearly 40 percent increase will allow more than 8,400 additional children to enroll in Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts and the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program.

He said early childhood education is one of the most effective interventions we can make in the lives of children.

“This is not something that is politically expedient, this is something that I really believe in, and I showed that when I personally contributed back in the early 90s and consistently through my period in the private sector for early childhood education,” Wolf said. “This really works.”

Wolf said it has been proven that children who participate in high-quality pre-k perform better in school later on.

