Frat member told 911: ‘We have a friend who’s unconscious’

This Oct. 31, 2014, photo provided by Patrick Carns shows Timothy Piazza, center, with his parents Evelyn Piazza, left, and James Piazza, right, during Hunterdon Central Regional High School football's "Senior Night" at the high school's stadium in Flemington, N.J. Prosecutors in Pennsylvania are set to announce, Friday, May 5, 2017, the results of a grand jury investigation into the death of the Penn State student, Timothy Piazza, who fell down steps Feb. 4, during an alcohol-fueled pledge ceremony. (Patrick Carns via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Penn State University fraternity member calling 911 for help in a case that has led to charges against 18 students following an alcohol-fueled party calmly told a dispatcher “we have a friend who’s unconscious.”

The call from Beta Theta Pi member Ryan McCann wasn’t made for nearly 12 hours after Timothy Piazza fell face-first down a basement stairway Feb. 2. Piazza died two days later. He was from Lebanon, New Jersey.

Eight of the charged frat brothers are accused of involuntary manslaughter.

A recording of the 911 call was made public Monday. On it, McCann tells the dispatcher his 19-year-old friend was breathing but hadn’t moved and was “probably going to need an ambulance.” He acknowledges alcohol was involved.

Surveillance video showed Piazza falling multiple times at the alcohol-fueled pledge acceptance party. Piazza died of a traumatic brain injury.

